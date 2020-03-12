



Willard Mitt Romney is an American politician and businessman who has served as the junior United States senator from Utah since January 2019. He previously served as the 70th Governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and was the Republican Party's nominee for President of the United States in the 2012 election.







Raised in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, by his parents, George and Lenore Romney, he spent over two years from 1966 in France as a Mormon missionary. He married Ann Davies in 1969; they have five sons. By 1971, he had participated in the political campaigns of both parents.





Romney earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Brigham Young University (BYU) in 1971 and a joint JD-MBA from Harvard University in 1975. Willard Mitt Romney was born on March 12, 1947, at Harper University Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

