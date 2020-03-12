



International Women's Day, is celebrating globally on 8 March and this year International Women's day theme is "Balance for Better"







Its a day to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate the contributions of women all around the world. Great progress has been made for women broadly, Bangladesh is not also lagged behind. Last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was honoured with the Global Women's Leadership Award for her outstanding leadership for the advancement in women's education and women entrepreneurship in Bangladesh and in the Asia Pacific region.





Earlier in 2016, UN Women also awarded Sheikh Hasina with "Planet 50-50 Champion" while Global Partnership Forum handed over the "Agent of Change Award" for her role in women's empowerment.





Back in 2014, she was awarded with "WIP Global Forum Award" from Women in Parliament (WIP) and UNESCO for her leading role in reducing gender gap in the political sphere in South and South-East Asia. She also received the "Tree of Peace" Award for promoting girls' and women's education.







Indisputably Bangladesh has been a role model in women's empowerment in the past decade, and the country is experiencing an appreciable change in society because of its efforts in this regard. Women almost never become art monsters because art monsters only concern themselves with art, never mundane things," writes Jenny Offill in her novel Dept. of Speculation. "Nabokov didn't even fold his own umbrella. Vera licked his stamps for him." Women, instead, are forced to "balance" work and life.







Today's woman is not only a homemaker. From various statistics it is evident that women in general have excelled in balancing her education, work forceparticipation and most importantly power of decision making. But as per the theme of IWD 2019, If a gender-balanced world can be created for women none can subdue our women and this can be started from the family level. In Bangladeshi perspective Girls are treated as burden to their family.







Even women and young girls are more disadvantaged than men in their access to education, health care and financial assets. Traditionally, women were often discouraged from participating in public life andmainly recognised only for their reproductive role.





Though this trend has been changed much still this seemsoften. Due to traditions or values from family girls are developed sense of inferiority, they are accustomed to believed that men are superior to them and they are born to make sacrifices and being tolerated, thus a girl raised under low confidence. As the girls are burden to their family by marrying their daughters





young, parents decrease theeconomic burden on thehousehold and if by chance that marriage does work well or goes wrong , the family forces that girl to continue the marriage just because of the reason that she is an woman even on the fear of the society ."What the society will say" matters much to the parents of a girl rather than what she goes through in a abusive relationship.







Though in respect of this situation Muslim Family Laws Ordinance (MFLO)1961 for the first time gives the right to woman to divorce her husband due to certain reasonable causes but still under Hindu personal law in Bangladesh a Hindu woman has no right to divorce her husband. Family can play a momentous role in creating a gender balanced world. Parents should raise up their children as their "offsprings" neither as a male child nor as a female child.





Apart from the family matters gender balance is equally important in the workplace where balance drives a better working world.





Gender balance in the workplace will establish broadly equal opportunities and outcomes for women and men. As maintaining balance in work and family life requires constant adjustments, compromises, and sacrifices It has never been easy for women to juggle a thriving career and a happy family life and it will be possible easily and without stressfully if there is a gender balanced working place.

And this gender balancing is possible in a working place only when employe





es are able to access and enjoy the same rewards and opportunities, equal pay for work of equal or comparable value, and all occupations and industries and roles are accessible, regardless of gender.







All women have a right to get a life of dignity, respect, mutual trust and honour and also to get the acknowledgment for her contribution in the society as professionals as well as homemakers. As life comes as a blessing to us, first respect and treat an woman as a human being.





On this Women's Day let us all work towards lending a strong hand of support for women by raising our voices for establishing a gender balance world for better of ourselves.





Nusrat Zahan Rubaiya is 4th year student, Department of Law, Jagannath University





---Nusrat Zahan Rubaiya



