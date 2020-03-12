Lack of leadership plagues Food Safety Authority

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) is failing to ensure food safety for lack of proper infrastructure and skilled human resources and lack of leadership. Food Minister Sadan Chandra Majumder told journalists in the secretariat yesterday that the reason behind ineffectiveness of Food Safety Authority is the posting of its chairman who is supposed to conduct the organization properly.





The Food Minister also said BFSA remains ineffective though it was established five years ago. Now it gets human resources and expands its office up to district level. But the problem is whoever comes to take over as chairman, holds the post for two or three months.







Last July an additional secretary Syeda Sarwar Jahan got posting for chairman but she retired on December. At present, the Public Administration Ministry has posted additional secretary Md. Abdul Qayum Sarker as chairman on March 5. The new chairman is expected to join on next Sunday. In order to give impetus to BFSA, sanitary inspectors are needed by the authority.





One Member of BFSA, Mahbub Kabir took charge as acting chairman. He was running the authority satisfactorily, but having an officer of strict principle to work against food adulteration against the interest of vested quarters. He was forced to leave the post, food minister added.





Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzak said government has decided to run BFSA effectively and all cooperation is being given to the organization to carry out its job. At the initial stage the organization wasted time.





Taking everything into consideration, Bangladesh government established Food Safety Authority (BFSA) in 2015 and started a journey with a view to caring public health by upholding necessary rules and regulations on food safety.











Leave Your Comments