Papia on 15-day fresh remand

Two Dhaka courts on Wednesday granted police 15 days to grill Shamima Noor Papia, the much-talked-about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader of Narshingdi and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury in three cases relating to illegal arms, liquor and counterfeit notes.





Metropolitan magistrate Debabrata Biswas gave 5-day remand order in the counterfeit currency case filed with Airport Police Station, SI Mahmudur Rahman, the court GRO, said. The court of magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari issued order of remanding them five-day in each of the two other cases.





Rapid Action Battalion arrested the duo on February 22 at Shahjalal International Airport while fleeing the country. Later, the elite force of law enforcing agency raided Papia's houses in the capital and Narshingd and recovered illegal arms, liquor and counterfeit currencies. Later, the courts put them on 15-day remand.





There are allegations that the couple made money through drugs and arms trade, extortion and other illegal means. RAB says, Papia, the expelled general secretary of Narshingdi Jubo Mohila League, was running sex trade at upscale The Westin Dhaka Hotel in the capital by booking a presidential suit. She was also leading a gang in Narshingdi titled 'Q and C'.





