'Sentencing children by mobile courts illegal'





The High Court on Wednesday declared the actions of mobile courts convicting children and sentencing them on different charges, unconstitutional and illegal.





Handing down the verdict, the bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Mahmud Hasan Talukder scrapped the convictions and jail sentences of children given by executive magistrates across the country and ordered the authorities concerned of the government to release them immediately.





The bench came up with the verdict following the hearing of a suo moto rule issued by the same court on October 31 last year following media reports that mobile courts had sentenced a total of 121 children across the country on different charges.





In the verdict, the court said, ''The way the children were sentenced, was inhumane and violation of human rights. Such activities give negative impressions to the world community regarding our legal system.''

