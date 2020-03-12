'Independence Day programs on small scale'

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that Independence Day celebrations will be held on a smaller scale this year in wake of the recent confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.







He said this while addressing a press conference on Wednesday. Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "The program at the National Martyrs' Memorial will be held with only a few guests." Large gatherings have been discouraged on March 25 and 26 and people were advised to arrange programs informally.







"The Prime Minister's Office will announce later whether national parade and other programs will be held on March 26," the minister added. Speaking on security measures, the minister said law enforcement agencies are prepared to face any untoward activities.







Ministry of Liberation War Affairs will also be requested to hold a gun-salute at the same time across the country, the minister added. And on March 25, a one-minute blackout will be observed at 9:00pm.







