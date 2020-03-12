‘Situation has not arisen to close schools, colleges’

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said that no situation has arisen to shut down educational institutions in the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus.





"If there is a need to close educational institutions, it will be informed from the education ministry," she said. The minister was addressing a discussion on women rights at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium at Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the city on Wednesday. Dr Dipu Moni said, "No decision has been taken to shut down educational institutions. IEDCR Director has said that no such situation has arisen in the country to close schools and colleges over the spread of coronavirus."





"Propaganda is being spread by certain quarters through the social media. But we will not take any decision to close educational institutions till we get opinions from experts," the education minister said.





She urged all not to spread rumors over the coronavirus. National Press Club General Secretary Farida Yeasmin, Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain, DRU General Secretary Riaz Chowdhury, DRU Women Affairs Secretary Rita Nahar, DRU Executive Member Ahmed Mushfiqa Nazneen were present, among others, at the program chaired by DRU President Rafiqul Islam Azad.





A total of 90 countries across the globe have been hit by the deadly coronavirus popularly known as COVID-19. Over one lakh people have been infected with the virus and the death toll has crossed four thousand.





--Mohan Mia, AA











Leave Your Comments