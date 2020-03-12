1757-2020: Troublemakers remain still active

From left: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. -Photo: Asian Age

Bengal was captured by the British colonial rulers back in 1757 through the Battle of Plassey. Later on the British colonial regime governed the Indian subcontinent for around two hundred years.





The end of the British rule in India came in 1947 which led to the partition of India. Two countries-Pakistan and India-emerged in 1947 on the basis of the two-nation theory. Many politicians at that time opposed the partition of India. East Pakistan became independent in 1971 leading to the birth of Bangladesh through the glorious Liberation War.





Communalism remains a threat to the subcontinent through ages. The troublemakers responsible for communal predicaments are still active. For this reason communal divides still prevail.





When something inadvertent happens in India, some people in Bangladesh kick up a lot of fuss and raise a great deal of hue and cry. Demonstrations broke out in Bangladesh a few days ago following violence in India between Muslims and Hindus. The situation in India is now under control as the Indian government has initiated effective measures over the phenomenon.





Processions of different organizations protested against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh to participate in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary. Narendra Modi's visit has been in the meantime postponed over corona virus alarm. However, opposing Narendra Modi's visit was an instance of irrational hostility. India is one of the closest allies to Bangladesh. India is Bangladesh's one of the most vital development partners too. India widely cooperated with Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971.





Nearly twenty million Bangladeshi refugees took shelter in India during 1971. So, the alliance between Bangladesh and India stands on tested and proven grounds. Nevertheless, it is true that an anti-Indian sentiment is strongly present in Bangladesh. Most of the parties that oppose India are against progressive thoughts and secular principles. Anti-Indian flocks do not support the spirit of the Liberation War either. For this reason Bangladesh government should stay on high alert regarding the anti-India quarters.





India deserves to be honored for the benevolent role it played for Bangladesh's independence. Interreligious harmony in Bangladesh is at times disrupted by communal mayhem. Religious bigots demolished Buddhist monasteries and temples in Cox's Bazar a few years ago.







The households and temples of Hindus came under attacks in 2016. In the same year tribal clans in Gaibandha were assailed by vicious communal groups. But we did not see any protests or demonstrations in India over these occurrences.





A fake letter with a forged signature of Narendra Modi was publicized in Bangladesh in November 2019 to spark communal unrest in the country. It should be noted that anti-Indian assemblages have a soft leaning towards China. History shows that China opposed the Liberation War of 1971 while many



Indian soldiers got killed while fighting for Bangladesh's independence. China is Pakistan's most intimate ally. China recognized Bangladesh after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Rohingya people of Myanmar's Rakhine province also fell victims to a communal crackdown. Bangladesh has sheltered over one million Rohingyas who moved away from Myanmar to escape ethnic cleansing.





A number of American Congressmen expressed worries in 2019 about the rise of communal outfits in South Asia including Bangladesh. Jamaat and Hefazat-E-Islam are two most radical Islamist groups in Bangladesh. Hefazat-E-Islam leaders were found categorically speaking against women rights on different occasions. Hefazat leaders denounce Pahela Baishakh too and thus they oppose the cultural heritage of Bangladesh.





Another important point is the fact that most of the Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia have bilateral ties with Israel whereas Bangladesh is one of the very few Muslim countries that do not recognize Israel but Israel recognized Bangladesh in 1972.





There is no denying of the fact that Jewish people own most of the prominent newspapers, television channels and business enterprises in the world. The Jews are highly educated which is how there are lots of Jewish academic scholars in the topmost universities across the globe. In this regard Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's foreign policy should be recalled which says, "Friendship to all, malice to none."





Bangladesh should stand out in the world with a non-communal posture. There should be no hatred or discrimination towards religious minorities. The authorities concerned should make the best of their efforts to drive Bangladesh forward upholding fraternity within the people of all religious beliefs.





