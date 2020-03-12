Mujib Year Parliament session March 22-23





A special session of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on the occasion of the Mujib Year will be held on March 22-23. President M Abdul Hamid will address the beginning of the session. Busi-ness Advisory Com-mittee of the 11th JS took the decision at its 7th meeting held at the JS Bhaban with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, said a press release.



Committee member, Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the meeting. Members of the committee Rawshan Ershad, Amir Hossain Amu, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Haq Inu, Anisul Huq, Golam Mohammad Quader and Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury joined it.





The committee decided that prior to the beginning of the special session at 11am on March 22, members of parliament (MPs) will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his portrait on Dhanmondi 32 road at 9.30 in the morning on that day.





The sitting will begin at 10am on March 23. Marking the Mujib Year, the yearlong birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu, a proposal will be placed on Bangabandhu's chequered political life. The MPs will discuss the proposal and it will be adopted on March 23.





JS Senior Secretary Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan presented the working paper at the meeting.

Senior officials of the JS secretariat were present.





