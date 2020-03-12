2 ‘Rohingya robbers’ killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’





Two suspected Rohingya robbers were killed in a reported gunfight with members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) at Shaplapur Merine Drive road in Teknaf upazila early Thursday.





The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam, 38, and Nur Kamal, 34, members of ‘Jokhi Robbers Gang’.





Tipped off, a team of Rab-15 conducted a drive in the area around 1 am where a group of robbers were preparing to commit a robbery, said company commander of Rab-15, Teknaf, Shahed Mahtab.





Sensing danger, the robbers opened fire on the elite force, forcing them to fire back that triggered a gunfight.





At one stage, two 'robbers' were caught in the line of fire while the others managed to flee the scene.





Later, the Rab members recovered the bullet-hit bodies of two people.





Three Rab men were injured in the gunfight.





One pistol, 11 cartridges and one gun were recovered from the spot.

