India issues revised travel advisory, suspends tourist visas till April 15 over Covid-19









Against the backdrop of fresh cases of coronavirus that infected altogether 67 people in India, the government on Wednesday suspended all visas till April 15 to India to prevent the outbreak.





“All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020,” the union health ministry said in a statement here.





The statement issued late on Wednesday evening following a meeting of a Group of ministers headed by Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan read that the visa free travel facility granted to OCI card holders is kept in abeyance till April 15, 2020.





“This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 113th March 2020 at the port of departure,” it said, adding any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian mission.





The statement said that all incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.





The government however, advised the incoming travelers including Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel and informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India.





The statement said that international traffic through land borders will be restricted to designated check posts with robust screening facilities.





According to media reports, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now reached at 67, with fresh cases reported in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka.





Leave Your Comments