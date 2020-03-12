Trucker killed in Kushtia road crash









A truck driver was killed and two others were injured in a collision between two trucks on Kushtia-Khulna highway at Laxmipur in Sadar upazila on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Sujon, 32, son of Kabil Hossain of Sadar upazila in Chuadanga district.





The accident took place around 9 am when the Jhenaidah-bound rice-laden truck from Kushtia collided with a fertilizer-laden truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving one dead and two others injured, said Ali Sazzad, station officer of Kushtia Fire Service and Civil Defence.





The injured were taken to Kushita General Hospital.





