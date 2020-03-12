RCC to bring 92,154 babies under measles-rubella vaccination









Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has set a target to bring around 92,154 babies from nine months to below 10 years of age under measles-rubella vaccination campaign to protect them from various diseases.





The RCC will conduct the campaign in school level from March 18 to 24 while the field level campaign will be carried out from March 28 to April 11.





The decision was taken in an advocacy meeting held in city bhaban conference hall here on Wednesday with RCC Ward Councilor Nuruzzaman Tuku in the chair.





Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and Directorate General of Health Services supported the meeting that discussed and devised ways and means on how to make the campaign a total success collectively.





Panel Mayors Shariful Islam Babu and Rajab Ali, Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Civil Surgeon Dr Enamul Haque, RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr ABM Sharif Uddin and Secretary Abu Hayat Rahmatuhllah addressed the meeting. RCC Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anjuman Ara Begum illustrated the aspects of the campaign in her multimedia presentation.





In the meeting, health experts urged all concerned to make the forthcoming measles-rubella vaccination campaign a total success to save children’s lives.





They unanimously underscored the need for raising public awareness to ensure immunization to hundred percent children to protect them from various diseases.





During his keynote presentation, Dr Nurul Islam, Surveillance and Immunization Medical Officer of World Health Organization, gave an overview of the campaign and its aspects.





Dr Gopendra Nath said vaccination is vital for saving lives of children. So all concerned should discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to enhance awareness among the public to ensure vaccination to cent percent children.





He added that the campaign will be conducted against measles and rubella (MR) targeting the children from nine months to under 10 years of age. Each of the children will be vaccinated with one dose of MR vaccine irrespective of their previous vaccination status. The mass vaccination is expected to have an impact to eliminate measles and control rubella.





Dr Gopen clarified that measles is one of the most infectious human diseases and can cause serious illness including death.





However, rubella infection among women, especially during early 3 months of pregnancy, has 90 percent chance to pass the virus to fetus resulting in miscarriage, fetal death, or congenital defects known as congenital rubella syndrome (CRS). The defects include cataracts, glaucoma and congenital heart disease, he added.





