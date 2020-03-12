Khaleda Zia gets HC bail in defamation case





The High Court on Thursday granted permanent bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in a defamation case filed in Narail district.





The HC bench of Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin passed the order after hearing a petition on her bail.





Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali and Barrister Kaisar Kamal stood for Khaleda Zia.





On August 13, 2018, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why Khaleda Zia should not be granted permanent bail in the case.





On December 21, 2015, Khaleda Zia at a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh raised questions about the actual number of Liberation War martyrs saying, "There're controversies over how many were martyred in the Liberation War. There're also many books and documents on the controversies."





Reacting to Khaleda's remarks, Raihan Farooque Imam of Naragati in Narail, filed the case with the Cognisance Court on December 24, 2015.

























