Probe body formed over cutting off tourist’s hair after ‘magistrate’s order’





A committee has been formed on Thursday over cutting off the hair of a tourist at Guliakhali Sea Beach in Sitakunda upazila reportedly in presence of Assistant Commissioner (land) and Executive Magistrate Syed Mahbubul Alam Haque.





The one-member committee was formed as per the instruction of the deputy commissioner Md Illias Hossain with additional district magistrate AZM Sharif Hossain as its head following media report over the issue.





Sitakundu upazila nirbahi officer Milton Ray said the committee was asked to

submit its report within three days.





The incident went viral on Facebook soon after the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.





Locals said some people were engaged in ‘unsocial activities’ on the sea beach. On information, a team led by Alam seized seven tents and detained a youth from the site.





Later, he ordered his people to cut the youth’s hair as punishment.





Shajahan Saleh, who was person at the spot, took a photo of the incident and posted it on his Facebook, claiming that the magistrate had ordered the haircut.





The photo evoked angry response from people who said the incident is an example of misuse of power.





Magistrate Alam claimed that he did not order the haircut. He said some locals cut off the young man’s hair claiming that he had misbehaved with them.





Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Milton Roy said he is unaware of the incident and promised to look into it.

