3-week Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign from March 18





`Measles-Rubella Campaign 2020′, a 3-week campaign, will begin across the country on March 18.





The government will conduct the campaign due to rise in measles cases since 2017, said the Health Minister Zahid Maleque while briefing on the campaign at the secretariat on Thursday.





A total 3.40 crore children aged between nine months to under 10 years, will be vaccinated across the country to prevent eradicate measles and control rubella.





The MR Vaccination Campaign 2020 will be ended on 11 April.





The vaccination centre will remain open from 8am to 4pm everyday except weekly and government holidays.





The minister said that government has taken all the preparations to make the campaign successful.

