JU Vice-Chancellor's book ‘Women's Work’ unveiled

Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Farzana Islam’s book ‘Women’s Work, Gender and Kinship’ on the adaptation and lifetime struggle of women was unveiled on Tuesday.

AH Development Publishing House published the 326-page book that was launched in a ceremony at the Kabi Sufia Kamal auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum in Dhaka, said JU Public Relation Office.

Former chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) and Urban Planner Professor Nazrul Islam presided over the book launching ceremony.

Political scientist Dr Nasim Akhtar Hossain, Anthropologist Mohammed Nasir Uddin, Sociologist Khandaker Sakhawat Ali and gender specialist Salma A Shafi spoke at the programme among others

