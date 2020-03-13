Diner Sheshe 13.03.2020





"Growing up, I was a bit afraid of dogs -- I was that normal fear of being bitten. But when I'd hear my friends talking about their dogs, or when I'd read Facebook posts about them, I realized that I wanted one too! That's when I got Alvin. But I lost him after only 50 days… So when I got Joey and Amora, I decided to make the most of it, this time around and make as many memories with them as possible!





I have a bucket list of experiences that I want to have with them. Up till now, we've ticked off taking a road trip, watching a movie in theatre, camping, trekking and winning a pet marathon. My dogs have even travelled across 5 states! And last March, my babies experienced their first snowfall in Shimla -- they were running around in their cute little sweaters and had the time of their life!





They both are sometimes even more adventurous than I am! On a camping trip, Joey had his first swim in a well that he had fallen into -- we panicked but he just didn't want to get out! I try taking multiple vacations with them every year.





But the adventure's there at home too! Amora is the spirited one who jumps around and loves playing fetch and doing tricks. She can count too -- if you ask her what's 2+1 she'll bark 3 times! Joey is the exact opposite -- he snuggles next to me and wipes my tears with his paws when I'm sad. And they both bark when I say that Alvin is my first child!





My dogs are the loves of my life; they're family, and we also have a tradition for each of their birthdays -- on Amora's we donate to a shelter and on Joey's we have a destination celebration. I can't imagine a day going by now without hearing their 'woof' -- and to think that there ever was a time that I was afraid of my four legged furry best friends!"

Humans of Bombay, Fb

