Worldwide waffling 13.03.2020

Health minister Nadine Dorries has said she has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The Tory MP, who is thought to have mixed with hundreds of people at Westminster in recent days and was at a Downing Street reception attended by Boris Johnson, fell ill on Friday.







The 62-year-old, who represents Mid Bedfordshire, has been self-isolating since receiving the diagnosis. She tweeted on Wednesday night that she was "over the worst of it" and was worried about her elderly mother, who had developed a cough.







It comes as a sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases. The latest man to have died was in his 80s and is thought to have had underlying health conditions.











Wolves have condemned the decision not to postpone their Europa League tie with Olympiakos, claiming the trip to Greece "poses unnecessary risks" to their players and staff. The Premier League side's appeal to have Thursday's last-16 first leg called off was rejected by Uefa and the game will go ahead behind closed doors as the spread of coronavirus continues to affect sporting events.











The owner of Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting a scramble to contain the possible spread of infection among fans and players. Evangelos Marinakis was present at the City Ground last Friday night for Forest's 3-0 defeat to Millwall. He also met the Forest squad and posed for photos with several fans. On 27 February he was at the Emirates Stadium as Olympiakos knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League. Marinakis confirmed he had the virus in a post on Instagram.









People might think that pandemics are great levellers: in a crisis, no matter how rich you are, you are as likely to die from a contagious disease as anyone else. But this is far from true, and while deadly diseases are of course a major worry for us all, the impact on those who are poorer is much heavier. They are more at risk; disease will take a bigger toll on their lives and if they do succumb, they are less likely to recover. Spiralling inequality has become a scar on our world, and is at the root of so many of the problems humanity faces. The current coronavirus epidemic is exposing that inequality afresh.









