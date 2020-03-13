What Dhaka is talking about 13.03.2020

Facebook user Tanoy Saha posted a amazing sunflower garden picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction and love comments. "Tremendous", Shuvra Saha, fb











Popular Bangladeshi singer Laila posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received 6.1k reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments "All Looking Very Nice" MD Kamal Hossain, fb









Ayesha Islam Neela posted a picture with popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria on her FB page with a caption "During an event of Faria's sister. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Absolutely beautifu" Debajyoti Msd Brahma, fb









Bangladeshi star, prominent cricketer Soumya Sarkar posted a wedding picture on his FB page with his life partner. The photo has already attracted 75k viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comment. "Made for each other!" Tamanna Tabassum Mim fb











Leave Your Comments