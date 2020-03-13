World Kidney Day at United Hospital

United Hospital observed World Kidney Day on Thursday. -AA

United Hospital observed World Kidney Day on Thursday in a befitting manner by conducting free health check-up in a health check booth at the hospital lobby.







Mohammad Faizur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of United Hospital inaugurated the health check booth at hospital lobby in presence of Chief of Communication and Business Development Dr Shagufa Anwar and Prof Dr Md Nurul Islam, Chief Consultant, Nephrology and Director, Renal Center.







On this occasion, Prof Dr Md Nurul Islam said, in line with the theme of World Kidney Day to 'Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere - from Prevention to Detection and Equitable Access to Care', so to manage Kidney Disease and its consequent complications, United Hospital with its multidisciplinary service is always ready to serve patients.





He also said so far 39 Kidney Transplant already done. Due to some reason, it was temporarily stopped. Hopefully, within a very short period Kidney Transplant will again start at United Hospital.





Throughout the day more than five hundred patients took consultancy for their family members availed free health check from the booth at the hospital lobby.





Leave Your Comments