US nurses hold protests over virus failings

Advice on handling and testing potentially infected patients has varied wildly from county to county. -AFP

US nurses staged a day of action Wednesday calling for better protection in the fight against coronavirus, warning that medical chiefs had failed to learn from previous deadly global health crises.





"We need the proper protection... if we aren't safe, our patients and our community aren't safe," warned Marcia Santini, an emergency room nurse at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) medical center.







"The virus is just the latest in a long string of infectious disease crises that we have dealt with in recent years, including SARS, H1N1 (swine flu) and Ebola," she said. "Each time we are faced with a new infectious disease, our union is forced to address staffing, protection equipment and training."





Santini, who has three decades of experience, spoke to AFP at one of a dozen events in California, Illinois and Georgia held by the country's largest nursing union.







Last week the 150,000-strong National Nurses United issued the result of a survey denouncing the "disturbing" lack of preparation at many hospitals and clinics in the face of the deadly outbreak. Over a third of respondees did not have access to protective masks, and half had not received any information on the novel coronavirus from employers.





--AFP, Washington



