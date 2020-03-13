WHO urges world to 'double down' against virus pandemic

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged all countries on Thursday to "double down" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.





Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking to diplomats in Geneva a day after characterizing COVID-19 as a pandemic, also said: "Describing this as a pandemic does not mean that countries should give up. The idea that countries should shift from containment to mitigation is wrong and dangerous."





He said that, while maintaining a containment strategy, all countries must "strike a fine balance between protecting health, preventing economic and social disruption, and respecting human rights", according to remarks made available by the agency.





WHO says in previous, almost 125,000 cases have now been reported to WHO, from 118 countries and territories. In the past two weeks, the number of cases reported outside China has increased almost 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has almost tripled.







The second reason is that despite our frequent warnings, we are deeply concerned that some countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it.





---Reuters, Geneva



