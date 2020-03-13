SP, Lalmonirhat Passing busy time with building Social awareness

Superintendent of Police Abida Sultana, BPM, PPM is working to raise social awareness across the district about militancy , violence against women, early marriage, drug abuse and terrorism. -AA





Superintendent of Police Abida Sultana, BPM, PPM is passing busy time for building social awareness across the district over militancy ,aggressive tendency over women, early marriage ,women torture , drug addiction, terrorism and so on.







On that connection, SP, Abida Sultana ,BPM,PPM visited Kaliganj Karim Uddin Public pilot High School ,along with Taposh Sarker , senior ASP,(B-circle) Arzu Mohammod Sazzad Hossain and Mizanur Rahman , Precedent Community Polishing Kliganj thana as well as assistant professor of Government Karim Uddin Public College.







Abida Sultana discussed with the students and teachers regarding those social offence on 12, March, in the school premises .Head teacher Khurshiduzzaman Ahmed welcomed her with his assistant teachers.She said, I am trying to implement the instruction of our honorable prime minister 'Clean town and clean village.'





At the end of the meeting she distribute the class routine among the student which is developed with social awareness comments . Before that, Abida Sultana visited Mominpur Kuslibari High school,Patgram Lalmonirhat and Hatibandha SS high High school for the same business. There she distributed Tifin Box among the students.After that , she also shared her views among the locals of Nabinagar villege under patgram Upazila of the district.

