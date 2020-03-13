'Pakistan . . . is finished'

Bangabandhu greets Khan Abdul Wali Khan at 32 Dhanmondi in March 1971. Ghaus Bux Bizenjo is in the background.

By 13 March, the movement for freedom had clearly gathered pace, indeed was proving unstoppable. So were the reports from foreign newsmen then in Dhaka in numbers that were unprecedented in this part of the world since the partition of India in 1947. On 13 March, The Economist reported that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in charge of the province.







Earlier, on 9 March, The Daily Telegraph reported that 'Sheikh Mujibur Rahman appears to have declared the independence of East Pakistan.' In its editorial comment on the day, the newspaper had this to say about the unfolding events in Pakistan's eastern wing: 'Already we hear the putative name of the separate state that East Pakistan could become --- Bangladesh, Bengali land. The flag has been devised.' On 15 March, Time magazine would inform its readers thus: 'Pakistan as it stands today is finished.'







In Bangladesh, newspapers vociferously echoed the demand for power to be transferred to the majority party in accordance with the wishes of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. If before 7 March the media were advocating a peaceful solution to the crisis through the convening of the session of the National Assembly, they were now solidly behind the Awami League chief in demanding that power be immediately ceded by the regime to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







In West Pakistan, the progressive segment of politicians continued to demand that General Yahya Khan agree to meet Mujib's demands in the interest of the unity of Pakistan. Newspapers in West Pakistan, many of which had earlier toed the government line right from the days of Ayub Khan and which had consistently opposed the Six Point plan as a blueprint for secession, now asked Yahya Khan to accept the Bengali leader's conditions as a way of ensuring the continuity of the Pakistan state.







For their part, leading figures of such political parties as the National Awami Party of Khan Abdul Wali Khan voiced their support for Mujib. Similar was the stance adopted by the Baluch nationalist politician Abdus Samad Achakzai.







In Dhaka, the martial law authorities issued a new order asking all civil employees at military establishments to rejoin their duties. Those who failed to comply with the order, warned the junta, would have their services terminated and could even be tried as absconders by military courts.





The writer is Editor-in-Charge, The Asian Age

