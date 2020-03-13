The immortal 'Joy Bangla' slogan

Remarkable poli-tical movements always employ slogans that encapsulate in a few powerful words the aspirations of those fighting for a new world.French revolutionaries fought under the banner, "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity," words that still resonate with radicals.







The first words of the U.S. Constitution-"We the People"-have quickened the hearts of generations of populist activists. Emiliano Zapata's soldiers longed for "Tierray Libertad," and the peasant armies of Mao Tse Tung went to war for "Land to the Tiller."







"Joy Bangla" is such a slogan having great power, force, potency or effect and also most patriotic slogan for the people of Bangladesh. Every slogan has a context, circumstances that give rise to the words and make them effective.







For example, when the Chinese communists were waging their long struggle against the army of Chiang Kai-shek, they relied upon mass support from peasants, who formed the base of the Red Army.







By pronouncing the slogan of "Joy Bangla", Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman echoed and reverberated millions of voices at the speed of light from one end of the country to another to liberate Bangladesh from the brutal hands of Pakistan military junta and its local hellish accomplices.







What slogans do is clarify the most basic political cleavages; and they help people develop the mindset most suited to active participation in whatever struggles are at hand."Joy Bangla" slogan has its glorified context. Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971 was valiantly fought against the blood thirsty Pakistan's Army and their mango-twigs in the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and enunciating "Joy Bangla" slogan.







In our daily life, we listen and say many things to justify our conversation - some words stay out in our mind, many go away with time. With human psychology, nobody can remember everything but when we say "Joy Bangla" our mind may immediately pick up that we are talking about Bangladesh. Although slogans work slowly, but this slogan is electrifying and its mighty power is ever lasting.







The political slogan gives a good feeling to the people. Creating a prominent identity is what a political party desires and so getting an extra identity is surely a bonus. Slogan is sewed with our political name and is used everywhere along with it … so it technically works as a shadow for a political party's name. "Joy Bangla" slogan, undoubtedly is the most powerful slogan which united the whole nation of Bangladesh into a solitary political platform to fight and achieve our own country, Bangladesh.



A political party name cannot stand alone as compressed communication to speak for its people. Thus, political slogans have a key role in communicating the essence of a political party. Slogan is appealing as well as elaborate as compared to the one-word noun. A phrase with a meaning is apparently easier for people to relate to and remember; thus, the impact of this noun is accentuated with its shadow i.e. slogan. And "Joy Bangla" slogan is standing on this glorious spirit.







A slogan actually works as a DNA for any political party. A truly successful slogan, if it is to continue to stay successful, is not just a benefit but a commitment - it is what the political party stands for! This DNA for the political party does not only attract the people but also helps in garnering the necessary support from the people. "Joy Bangla" slogan is much more than that.







Many times, a slogan is actually a précis of a political organisation and is designed to mirror the commitment and loyalty of its people.Moreover, slogans can also work as bridge between the political party and the people to build and strengthen the relationship. Since it gives meaning to the name, it can create feelings and attract people towards it. Thus, a person can relate and eventually be inclined towards the slogan resulting in increase of supporters. "Joy Bangla" slogan's support base was huge and it will remain huge in future.







Slogans are usually based on a short sentence easy to remember words; long lines are hard to memorize so the shorter the better! The message they leave and what picture they sketch in our minds when someone reads, hears or simply sees a slogan is crucial. Since the political name cannot specify the essence of its goal, it has to make something memorable that represents the party and the country itself.







We should keep an eye on the sound it produces and the nerves it touches when it strikes the people's mind. "Joy Bangla" slogan truly touches our nerves to fight the evil forces. Slogan also works best to display the real perspective for any political party, this way it can attract the larger audience easily and can also connect with them emotionally. For more than 100 years, political parties have used slogans in their political movements.







All political parties have used catchy phrases to tell their people what makes their political philosophy or service special or different. When done well, a slogan can become the centre-piece of a political party's identity. "Joy Bangla" slogan is not only the centre-piece of Bangladesh Awami League but also the centre-piece of the country, Bangladesh.







Political parties use slogans because it is an easy and quick way to grab the attention of the public by using simple and catchy phrases and "Joy Bangla" slogan is such a simple and catchy phrase but its power is strong-boned and strong-willed for emancipation of the people of Bangladesh. A very productive route for a political party to go down is a reliable slogan and "Joy Bangla" is such a reliable political slogan.







The very slogan is believed to have that a phrase with meaning strikes more of a chord with the people and the country than just the political party name alone because the slogan is a deserving of esteem and respect; not only it gives the people a commitment but tells them what the party stands for deserving of esteem and respect of the same breath.







"Joy Bangla" slogan has been exerting great power over the people of Bangladesh since long because it can give meaning to the name so it needs to apply to their everyday lives and should connect emotionally with them.The Sheikh's electrifying voice on March 7, 1971will remain alive all the time in our life. When he roared, "My brothers, today I appear before you with a heavy heart...The audience at the-then Race Course Ground (now Suhrawardy Udyan) hung on to every word of his 19-minute-long speech amid pin-drop silence 49 years ago.







The crowd repeated after him when he was seen saying, "He didn't agree with me, rather he (President Yahya Khan) yielded to Mr. Bhutto's demand."And people assembled there erupted in an echo when he was heard uttering those immortal lines: "...The struggle this time is our struggle for emancipation, the struggle this time is the struggle for our independence."The crowd endorsed in unison as the deep resolute voice of Bangabandhu was heard saying,"You can't keep seven crore Bengalis subjugated. Now that we have learnt to court death, no one can dominate us."People there present resonated with the cry of "Joy Bangla" as the speech concluded with that immortal slogan.







A slogan is a tag-line or phrase that creates to visually express the importance and benefits of a great speech. By and large, it's a theme to a struggle that usually have a genuine role in people's lives. It has the ability to loan people's time and attention by putting people at the heart of the solution. Fact is, it is so crucial for a great armed uprising to fight and defeat the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971 to establish Bangladesh.







It is simple, catchy, short and easy to remember and it perfectly defines Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his political party and the entire nation of Bangladesh. It makes the persons to feel the taste and remind them of the slogan, "Joy Bangla."It also highlights our pre-independence exploitation, oppression and persecution by the Pakistani rulers and various facets of the Bengali struggle.





Usingproven words and short keywords Bangabandhu pronounced, "Joy Bangla" and the whole country became tumultuous and Bangabandhu also received a tumultuous welcome from the people of all walks of life.







Because the most popular and memorable Bengali slogan is "Joy Bangla" or "Hail Bangladesh." Now the slogan is on everybody's lips. Joy means victory. So,"Joy Bangla" means victory for Bangladesh. This was the war cry used by the Freedom Fighters during our Liberation War in 1971.The country is moving forward and the youth will make the country forward further through their hard-work and merit. And this will be the future Joy Bangla.







We must work hard for full revival of the spirit of Liberation War; and we all need to work together so that the future generation chants the "Joy Bangla" slogan in a louder voice.For, the reasons that the underlying spirit of Bangabandhu's unique political activities were embodied in the slogan of Joy Bangla.







Our tactical line should be to destroy the anti-national, anti- independence and anti-liberation forces from this sacred soil of Bangladesh as the end result. Long live "Joy Bangla"slogan. A diamond is forever. The power of dreams is for a limitless time. The taste of a new generation will grow up for "Joy Bangla" slogan.





His master's voice will remain eternal. We repeat to rebel is justified. Smash the obnoxious nexus of anti-liberation forces from this country once and for all crying out in a very louder tone "Joy Bangla." Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the "Joy Bangla" slogan are synonymous. In point of fact, the spirit of "Joy Bangla" slogan will remain immortal in the history of Bangladesh though 'it is our misfortune that we failed to give this slogan the status of our national slogan after so many years of independence.'







It is also true that the High Court on 10 March, 2020 passed an order declaring 'Joy Bangla' as the national slogan of the country. The court said, the constitutional office-holders and all state officials use the slogan on all national days. Besides, it must be ensured that the students of all educational institutions use the Joy Bangla slogan at the end of assemblies. Let us hail this order and implement it.





The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs

