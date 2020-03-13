US wholesale prices fall 0.6%, biggest decline in 5 years

Workers load large containers of nectarines for sorting at Eastern ProPak Farmers Cooperative in Glassboro, N.J. US wholesale prices fell 0.6% in February 2020. -AP





US wholesale prices fell 0.6% in February, the biggest decline in five years, led by a sharp drop in energy costs. The Labor Department said the decline in its producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach the consumer, followed a 0.5% rise in January. It was the sharpest decline since a similar 0.6% drop in January 2015.





Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, was also down in February, dropping 0.3%. Over the past year, producer prices have risen a modest 1.3% and core prices are up just 1.4%.





On Wednesday, the government had reported that consumer prices edged up a slightly 0.1% and are up 2.3% over the past year. The Federal Reserve seeks to manage monetary policy to hit its target of 2% annual increases in inflation.





The central bank last week slashed its policy interest rate by one-half percentage point, the biggest cut since the 2008 financial crisis. Many economists are looking for another half-point cut when the Fed meets next week, expecting the central bank to provide more protection for the US economy against the adverse effects of the spreading coronavirus.





--AP, Washington



