Tara joins 'Ek Villain' sequel





Disha Patani had come on board to play the female lead alongside John Abraham in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain' sequel. We've now learnt that the makers have finalized casting Tara Sutaria opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in this multi-starrer. With Tara's entry, the four central characters of the action thriller are locked. Mohit and his team are now ready to take off to a recce.







The Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor production is scheduled to go on the floors by the middle of this year and readied for January 8 release. Tara, who made her Bollywood debut Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year 2', will play a singer. A trained singer in real life who has sung in operas, her role is in the Gone Girl space too.







"It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can filmmakers ask for," exults Mohit, adding that after seeing Tara's work, he believes that she has the voice of today.

Leave Your Comments