Ayushmann has a blast





Ayushmann Khurana never fails to impress. In his next film, 'Gulabo Sitabo', directed by Shoojit Sircar, Ayushmann plays tenant to a disgruntled old landlord played by Amitabh Bachchan. Ayushmann excited about his next venture and says, "After a series of socially relevant films, 'Gulabo Sitabo' is a complete entertainer about two squabbling souls from different generations.







Amitji is my landlord and we just don't see eye to eye." Speaking further on his career trajectory, the actor adds, "All my recent film has tackled relevant issues.





This film is pure fun, and I had a blast working on it. I was sharing screen space for the first time with Amit ji. That in itself was enough incentive to be part of 'Gulabo Sitabo'. On top of that, this is a film directed by my mentor Shoojit da. Even if he asked me to just stand in one frame for a few seconds I'd do it happily."

