Karisma makes a comeback





Karisma Kapoor may not have appeared on the big screen in a long time, but that doesn't mean she isn't getting offers. In fact, in a recent interview, the actress said she will only take up something absolutely unique and wouldn't even mind sharing screen space with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan if the right script came their way.







She added that while the two have been approached for projects, nothing has materialized since the script did not meet their expectations. While both sisters have had hugely successful film careers, Karisma has taken a backseat in recent years, choosing to focus on her two children - Samaira and Kiaan Raj - and her endorsement deals.







She was last seen in 'Zero' where she had a special appearance. Kareena was last seen in the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz' and has 'Angrezi Medium' up for release this week. She has also signed 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan. Karisma is now all set to make her comeback into acting projects with the web show 'Mentalhood', which will take the audience on the crazy ride of motherhood.







