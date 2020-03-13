Radcliffe denies suffering from COVID-19

Singer Daniel Radcliffe has become the first star to be caught up in a coronavirus hoax. A tweet from a fake BBC account, which has since gone viral, suggested the 'Harry Potter' star had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but representatives of the star says the story is "not true", reports aceshowbiz.com.







The tweet has also been deleted. Over 3,500 people around the world have lost their lives to the disease so far and there are more than 113,000 cases. Many people are taking cautious control measures to stay safe. From the airport to many other public places, most of the travelers have been taking precautions to stop the spreading of this contagious disease.







Speaking about Mumbai, The BMC took to the micro-blogging site to put out statistics regarding the spread of Coronavirus in Mumbai. It said that 1,76,516 passengers had been screened at airports while 139 had been admitted at Kasturba Hospital. While 133 of them were reported negative, reports were awaited for the other 6.





