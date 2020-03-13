Popular actress of present times Safa Kabir is coming up with a new drama title 'Choto Poribar Abosshok'. However, she is not talking about this family in real life. 'Choto Poribar Abosshok' is a special drama which has already been made for broadcast on a satellite channel for Pahela Baishakh next month.







The drama was written and directed by Zulfiqar Islam. Tawsif and Somapti Masuk will act opposite Safa in this drama. Ruhi has acted in this.







"I really liked the story. That's why I took part in the drama. Tawsif and I are very good friends. We worked together on many dramas. In this drama, too, we tried to convey the story well. This is the first time I have worked with Somapti bhai. I really liked his cooperation. Hopefully the audience will like this drama too," said Safa.

