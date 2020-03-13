Tisha, Rownak's music video 'Tomake Ei Obelai'

National Award winner actress and model Nusrat Imroz Tisha and popular actor of present times Rownak Hassan has teamed up for a music video. The song is titled 'Tomake Ei Obelai'.







The music video will be released next Thursday on Gaanchil Music's YouTube channel. Asif Iqbal wrote the lyrics. Ishan gave voice to this. Amit Chatterjee and Ishan Mitra composed the music and lyrics of the song. The video was directed by Abu Hayat Mahmud.





About the music, Rownak Hasan said, 'The song is wonderful. Abu Hayat Mahmud created the video with a beautiful story. I believe everyone will love the song and the video.'





Ishan Mitra said, 'The song is my favorite. I have tried to do with my best effort. The video is beautiful. I believe all types of audience will like the song and video. I'm optimistic about the music video. '

