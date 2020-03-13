



Vin Diesel becomes the latest Hollywood actor to play a comic-book superhero With 'Bloodshot'. Directed by David SF Wilson, 'Bloodshot' is based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name. Originally called Ray Garrison, Diesel's character was an elite soldier who died along with his wife and was brought back to life by a certain RST corporation. However, he is not only alive again, but is also a superhuman with nanotechnology in his body that gives him immense strength and instant healing.





But all this does not come for free. The corporation that gave Garrison his powers and a new life is also manipulating his mind and memories. He is no longer sure what is real and what is not. He goes on a quest to seek vengeance for his wife.





Talking about his character in 'Bloodshot', Vin Diesel, known for the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, said, "His mind has been controlled. He is a badass soldier with unique abilities due to the nanites in his blood, but what is fascinating about the character is that he is motivated by something we have all been motivated by - the love he can't forget. And what is tragic about the character is how that love is manipulated into betrayal."





Diesel added, "I feel that anyone can identify with feeling manipulated. As we watch the news in our daily lives, there are so many moments that we are feeling force-fed or being manipulated. I like the idea of a hero with powers whose real battle is against that (manipulation)."





'Bloodshot', also starring Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce, releases on March 13.



Leave Your Comments