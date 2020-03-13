'Bishshoshundori' set to release on March 27

TV drama director Chayanika Chowdhury's debut film titled 'Bishshoshundori' has announced its release date, after receiving a green signal from the Bangladesh Film Censor Board on Thursday. The film is set to hit countrywide cinemas on March 27, on the occasion of Independence Day.





As the threat of coronavirus continues to worry the whole world, the release of a number of films has recently been postponed at home and abroad. In a situation like this, there was a big question about the release of 'Bishshoshundori'.





However, after a meeting with director, writer, cast and producer on Monday, it was decided that the film will be released on March 27. If everything goes according to plan and the cinema halls will not be closed down amid coronavirus spread, the much-awaited release of 'Bishshoshundori' will finally see the light.





With the story, screenplay and dialogue written by Rumman Rashid Khan, the film has been produced by Sun Music and Motion Pictures Limited. The film has an array of the star-studded cast, which includes Siam Ahmed, Pori Moni, Suborna Mustafa, Munira Mithu, Heera and Ananda Khaled, among others.





The decision of the film release has been made considering the positive aspects of the country's film industry, Rumman Rashid Khan said.

