DRU Media Cup Football from Sunday





Eight matches will be held on the opening day of the Walton Smart Fridge-Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) 6-a-side Media Cup Football Tournament that kicks off on March 15 at Shaheed (Capt) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, report UNB.





Opening day's matches are: ATN Bangla vs Ekushey TV (8:30 am), ATN News vs Amar Sangbad (9 am), Amader Sangbad vs Bangladesher Khabor (9:30 pm), Jugantor vs Rising BD (10 am), Sangbad Pratidin vs Jababdihi (10:30 am), Shomayer Alo vs Bhorer Dak (11:am), Bangladesh Post vs Manab Zamin (11:30 am) bdnews24.com vs Sangbad (12 noon).







Forty eight teams from different media houses will compete in the nine-day meet exclusive for the journalists, organized by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and sponsored by Walton Group.







