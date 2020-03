Title favourite and national star studded Bashundhara Kings overpowered Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash by 11-0 goals in the ongoing Tricotex Women's Football League at Kamalapur Stadium on Thursday.





In their last match on Monday, Kings outplayed Cumilla United by 6-0 goals. In the day's match, national strikers Sabina and Tohura made hat-tricks scoring four and three goals respectively while Krishna netted two, Sanjida and Nargis scored one each for the winners.





