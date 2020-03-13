First India-South Africa ODI abandoned without a toss

Indian cricketers make fun in their abandoned first ODI match against South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday. -Collected.

Persistent rain in Dharamsala prevented any play in the first ODI, effectively reducing the series to a two-match affair. Drizzle initially delayed the start, while a wet outfield prevented any play from taking place during the dry spells of the day, before a final spell of rain settled over the ground to end any hope of play.





The teams will now look towards the second ODI, which will be played in Lucknow on Sunday 15th March. The final match of the series is to be played in Kolkata three days after that, on Wednesday 18th March.







This series represents Quinton de Kock's first overseas assignment as permanent captain of the ODI side, and he will be hoping his team can replicate the form which saw them beat Australia 3-0 in their most recent series in the format.





Leave Your Comments