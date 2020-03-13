Shahid Mamun, Armanitola move to school hockey semis

An action during Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey final round second phase match at Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Thursday. -BHF

Shahid Mamun Mahmud Police Lines School, Rajshahi and Armanitola Government High School, Dhaka clinched the semifinal spot of the ongoing Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey Tournament after beating their respective opponent in the final round second phase match at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Thursday.





Earlier, Dinajpur Jubilee High School and Keramatia High School, Rangpur booked the semifinal spot. In the final day of the final round matches on Thursday, Armanitola Government High School, Dhaka beat Faridpur Police Lines High School by 3-1 goal in the day's first match. Ali Hasan Tanvir scored twice while Siam Ahmed netted another for Armanitola.







Mostasirul Hasan scored consolation goal for Faridpur Police Lines High School. In the day's second match, Shahid Mamun Mahmud Police Lines School, Rajshahi thrashed Keramatia High School, Rangpur by 5-1 goal. Zahid Hasan scored four goals including a hattrick while Nur Hossain netted another for the winning side. Mohammad Bishal scored lone goal for Keramatia High School. Despite losing the match, Keramatia High School will play in the semifinal.





The semifinal matches of the tournament will take place on March 14 where Dinajpur Jubilee High School will face against Keramatia High School in the first semifinal while Shahid Mamun Mahmud Police Lines School, Rajshahi will meet with Armanitola Government High School, Dhaka in the second semifinal at the same day.







Total six teams---Faridpur Police Lines High School, Armanitola Government High School, Dhaka, Dinajpur Jubilee High School, Shahid Mamun Mahmud Police Lines School, Rajshahi, Keramatia High School,Rangpur and Shishu Niketan High School Rangpur took part in the second phase spot of the final round.







Eighteen school teams from nine zonal venues was qualified for the final round. A total of 80 school teams, split into nine zones -- Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Faridpur, Gopalganj and Khulna took part in the first phase of the competition.







All the teams will get participation money of Tk 10,000 each from the meet's sponsor First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) while the federation will provide hockey kits and jerseys to the players.





The champions will get prize money of Tk 1 (one) lakh, the runners-up team Tk 50,000, the third-placed team Tk 25,000 while the most disciplined team will get Tk 10,000 addition to fair play trophy team. Besides, fifteen talented hockey players from each zone will undergo a long-term training session under the supervision of BHF.









