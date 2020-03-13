New Zealand seek parity against Australia

Australia Captain Aaron Finch and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson pose with Chappell-Hadlee trophy on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of the three-match ODI series. -Collected

New Zealand haven't won an ODI game in Australia for more than 11 years. Can Kane Williamson's men build on their current form and correct that in the three-match ODI series?





New Zealand's last victory in Australia came in February 2009. They've played four games since then - the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 and three ODIs in 2016-17, and were outplayed on each of those occasions.





But they are currently in fine form as an ODI outfit, having clean swept India in a three-match series at home on the back of some clinical individual performances. They will hope that the experienced pair of skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor can lead the way with the bat in Australia. Opener Martin Guptill has found some form, having notched up fifties in each of his last two outings.





With Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry returning to the setup after having missed the ODIs against India, New Zealand's management will be faced with some selection dilemmas in the fast-bowling department.







Kyle Jamieson impressed in his debut series against India and New Zealand may have to make the tough call of dropping him. Tim Southee, whose white-ball numbers have been on the decline recently, may also face the axe. The visitors were beaten comprehensively in each of the three Tests in December-January, but their recent form in the 50-over format promises for a closely fought contest against their trans Tasman rivals.









