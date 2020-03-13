IPL 2020 to take place behind closed doors





The Indian Premier League could be played behind closed doors because of the new coronavirus, an official told AFP on Thursday, as calls grew to cancel or delay the world's richest tournament.





Cricket leaders will meet on Saturday to decide whether the Twenty20 tournament featuring top international players will start as scheduled on March 29. The stakes are huge. The 60-game league is said to generate more than $11 billion a year to the Indian economy and Chinese mobile-maker Vivo paid $330 million to be the top sponsor for 2018-2022.





"We are keen to start the IPL on time even if it means without crowds," a senior BCCI official told AFP on condition of anonymity. "It could be TV-only as it is a medical emergency and we can do nothing about that." The Board of Control for Cricket in India, which has already slashed the prize money for the winners and runners-up, wants to start the league on time.







---AFP, Mumbai



Leave Your Comments