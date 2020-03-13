'Local machinery producers will get incentives'

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder said the government will provide special incentives for producing machineries in the country.





"The government will take initiatives for setting up industrial cities as per the demand of the light machineries producers," he said, speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on "Light Engineering Year Product 2020: Prospect in the National Development" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.





SME Foundation organized the seminar with its Managing Director Mohammad Shafiqul Islam in the chair. Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim attended the seminar as the special guest, reports BSS.





Kamal Majumder said the ministry will discuss with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for ensuring higher facilities in the tax structure for the machineries producers in the country. He urged the banks to take more initiatives for providing loans to the local machineries producing industries.

Leave Your Comments