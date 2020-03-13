Stocks close week lower

Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the week registering plummet again after a short recovery, as investors rushed for manage some quick profit. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4129.96 points on Thursday, last working day of week, with a sharp fall of 101.52 points or 2.39 percent.





Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 32.02 points and 21.76 points to settle at 1381.59 points and 957.78 points respectively. Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 4.09 billion, which was lower over previous day's mark of Taka 4.22 billion.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 135,688 trades were executed in Thursday's trading session with a trading volume of 158.99 million securities. Losers took a massive lead over gainers as out of 351 issues traded, 36 securities gained price while 293 declined and 22 remained unchanged.





The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Taka 3,213 billion, from Taka 3,277 billion in the previous session. The top ten gainers were Orion Pharma, Premier Cement, International Leasing, AMCL (Pran), Kohinoor Chemical, CVO PRL, Legacy Footwear, BD Auto Car, Bangladesh General Insurance and Matin Spinning. Orion Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Beacon Pharma, Orion Infusion, Grameenphone, Monno Ceramic, Square Pharma, Silva Pharma, Far Chemical, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh and Khulna Power.





The top 10 losers were Delta Brac Housing, Reliance Insurance, Salvo Chemical, Central Pharma, Regent Textile, Miracle Industries, Global Insurance, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Bangladesh National Insurance and Saiham Textile.

On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red from the winning streak of previous days.





CSCX and CASPI declined by 147.07 points and 235.16 points to stand at 7661.78 points and 12643.15 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 6,976,527 shares and mutual fund of 233 companies were traded of which, 38 issues advanced while 180 declined and 15 issues remained unchanged.









