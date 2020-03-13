'COVID-19 to affect mobile production in Bangladesh'

As the coronavirus concern continues to intensify, local manufacturers fear that a prolonged epidemic may severely affect cellphone handset production in Bangladesh.





"The production rate may drop by 30 to 40 percent," Zakaria Shahid, managing director of Edison Group, the parent company of Symphony, and also general secretary of Bangladesh Mobile Phone Importers' Association (BMPIA), expressed the fear while talking to UNB recently.





Zakaria said although the local companies are manufacturing different handsets in their factories they import most of the raw materials from China. But China shut many of its factories following the coronavirus outbreak.





Currently, nine factories are manufacturing handsets of different brands, including that of Samsung, Symphony, Walton, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Vibestar, Kingstar and Transsion in the country, he said.





--UNB



