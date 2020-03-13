Walton brings hope for investors





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Bangladesh Bank as well as the country's capital market analysts have been emphasizing on the listing of well reputed companies in the country's capital market to reinforce the capital market.







All the parties admitted that the crisis in the investors' confidence still remained in the capital market due to the lack of reputed companies' shares. They noted that capital market would be again reinforced if the country's reputed companies come into the market.





That's why country's leading electronics giant Walton intended to be listed in the capital market. The investors are hoping for better days with the news of Walton' listing in capital market.





Meanwhile, Walton's bidding on the book building system has also been completed. Walton will raise Tk 100 crore from the capital market for expanding business, paying back bank loans, and meeting IPO expenses through the initial public offering (IPO). The cut-off price, however, of shares of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited has been set at Tk 315 each after bidding by eligible institutional investors.





The company's prospectus showed that its turnover was increased by Tk 2,444.35 crore to Tk 5,177.3 crore in the fiscal year 2018-19 from its previous fiscal year's Tk 2,732.9 turnover.







Walton's head of accounts Yakub Ali said the company's turnover were sharply increased in the last fiscal year with the taking of some initiatives like opening of new sales outlets, introducing aggressive marketing strategies and bringing the after-sales services into online network and providing lucrative facilities on the purchase of digital campaign etc.





He added that the operations of some other products such as electrical appliance, air conditioner and television were brought under the Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited in the last fiscal year. As a result, the company's turnover were sharply gone up that also lifted the company's net profit to Tk 1,376.1 crore in the FY 2018-19 from the previous fiscal year's Tk 352.32 crore net profit.











