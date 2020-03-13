OPPO starts selling F15

OPPO Bangladesh has commenced the sales of their highly anticipated OPPO F15 that comes with 8GB RAM, 4000mAh Battery, and 48MP Ultra Wide-Angle Macro Quad camera. Earlier, this smartphone was officially launched in Bangladesh on March 3, 2020.





OPPO, the leading smartphone brand with era-defining innovations, is famed for incorporating all the latest innovations in smartphones. Since the official launching event, F15 has become top of mind device of the smartphone fans due to its high-end specification and affordable price tag.







The device is based on the powerful Helio P70 chipset and incorporates a large 8GB RAM, monstrous 4000mAh battery, 48MP Quad Camera. With all the innovative features, this smartphone comes at BDT 26,990. This gaming-friendly device comes with a Game Boost 2.0 technology, which offers the superior gaming experience by increasing the sensitivity of the screen and enhancing the processing speed.





Packing a massive 48MP Quad Rear Camera setup, this device has all the potential to be the perfect travel assistance for capturing beautiful moments. The quad rear camera is a combination of 48MP main camera, 119° 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP portrait lens, and 2MP Mono lens. At night or in a dim environment, the 48MP photosensitive component will use a 4-in-1 aggregation technology to combines four pixels into one.





Leave Your Comments