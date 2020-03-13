Thailand keen to invest in BD

Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Arunrung Phothong Humphreys talking to Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam at BIDA office in the capital on Thursday.

Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Arunrung Phothong Humphreys has said that Thailand is keen to boost bilateral trade relations and make investments in various sectors of Bangladesh.







The envoy expressed the optimism during a courtesy call on Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam at BIDA office in the capital on Thursday.





Highlighting the gradual development process and future plan of Bangladesh, Sirazul Islam said, "The country is going ahead with a view to building an investment-friendly environment under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."





The government has set up 100 economic zones to attract the foreign investments, where all facilities including electricity, water, gas and telecommunications will be provided in a proper way, he further said. Praising the development process in Bangladesh, the Thai ambassador said, "Bangladesh is a country of huge potential."





Mentioning the friendly trade relations between the two countries, he said, Thailand will always remain besides Bangladesh as a development partner. He also informed about the interest of Thai businessmen to invest in healthcare, energy and agriculture.



