NBR seeks budget proposals by March 22

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has invited specific budget proposals from the business community, professional bodies, research organizations, intellectuals and taxpayers of all levels to formulate the upcoming budget for fiscal 2020-21.





Various business chambers and associations have been asked to send a copy of their proposals to Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and another soft copy of their proposals to the NBR by March 22.





Other organizations or departments which are not member of any chamber body or trade association can send their budget proposals directly to NBR through specific e-mails such as nbrbudget2020@yahoo.com, said a press release on Thursday, reports BSS.





Meanwhile, the NBR has fixed a month long time schedule for discussion on budget widely known as pre-budget discussion with various stakeholders starting from March 19 and to continue till April 19. Abu Nur Rashed Ahmed, First Secretary (VAT Audit and Intelligence), has made the chief coordinator of Budget coordination.





The revenue authorities always call for budget proposals from taxpayers, business chambers, trade associations, professional organizations, research institutes and intellectuals of the country to create a participatory, pro-people and balanced budget.





The NBR will consider the proposals received from different sectors. The NBR believes that it will be possible to formulate a people participatory, industrial and business friendly budget for fiscal 2020-21 with suggestions from all stakeholders concerned.











