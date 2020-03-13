2 killed in Chattogram road crash

Two people were killed and another was injured when a goods-laden trolley plunged into a roadside ditch on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway at Chunti Banpukur in Lohagara upazila on Wednesday night.





The victims were identified as Abdul Hakim, 48, son of Sultan Ahmed, and Mohammad Ismail, 40, of Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar district, reports UNB.







Yeasin Arafat, officer-in-charge of Dohazari Police Station, said the accident took place around 9:45 pm when a goods-laden trolley fell into the roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving one dead on the spot and two others injured. One of the injured died on the way to hospital while another was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

