First-ever innovation dialogue held in Chattogram

Bangladesh Innovation Conclave (BIC) organized the first-ever "Chattogram Innovation Dialogue 2020" recently at Chattogram, supported by BSRM and Elite Paint. The vision behind the initiative was to drive the essence of innovation across key stakeholders - Entrepreneurs, policymakers, academics, professionals, and youth - so the future economy of Chattogram can be reshaped through collective effort.







The session covered the definition of innovations in Chattogram's context, discussions on the importance of contextual innovation, identifying the disruptions due to technology now and in the future, areas of transformation and finally launching ceremony of Chattogram Innovation Hub.





The session was attended by Md Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) as the chief guest and ABM Azad, NDC, Divisional Commissioner Chattogram, Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh as the Special Guest.





Shariful Islam, Founder, Bangladesh Innovation Conclave (BIC) delivered a speech by welcoming the eminent attendees at the event. After the opening speech of Md. Sirazul Islam the main event started which comprised of 1 keynote session and 2 panel discussions with the presence of national and local industry leaders.







The keynote session was taken by Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Robi Axiata Ltd, and the panel discussions were moderated by Ashraf Bin Taj, Co-founder & MD, International Distribution Company Bangladesh Pvt Ltd and Zeeshan Kingshuk Huq, Co-founder and CEO, Sindabad.com.







Some the eminent panel members of this session were: Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Robi Axiata Ltd; Syed M Tanvir, Director, Pacific Jeans Ltd; Dr Moshlehuddin Chowdhury Khaled, Associate Professor and Chairman, Dept of Human Resources Management, Chittagong Independent University; Founding Director, Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainable Development; Dr Munal Mahbub, Senior Vice-President, Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry; ABM Azad, NDC, Divisional Commissioner, Chattogram, Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh; Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, CEO, Ranks Fc Properties Ltd; Mohammed Akther Parvez, Managing Director, PHP Automobiles Ltd; Mahbubul Alam, President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Monjurul Hoque, Founder and Owner, Barcode Café. Manik Mahmud, Head of Social Innovation and Operation Cluster, a2i curated the entire session.





BIC is an initiative that has been working to shape Bangladesh's Innovation Ecosystem, making Innovation the core of the nation and creating a holistic Innovation ecosystem designed for the people of Bangladesh. The "Chattogram Innovation Dialogue 2020" has been organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) with strategic partners- a2i, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and media partner - Dainik Azadi.



